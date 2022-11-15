The Rimac Nevera Just Set A Wild Electric Car Speed Record

Rimac Automobili, the Croatian automotive company that is barely a decade old, has taken the EV crown, at least when it comes to hitting insanely fast speeds. The company announced its milestone achievement on November 15, revealing that its sleek Rimac Nevera electric hypercar set a new record by hitting a top speed of 258 miles per hour, officially making it the fastest production EV in the world. Boasting about the vehicle on its website, Rimac says, "Like the mighty storm system from which it takes its name, Nevera is a force like no other." The company has the numbers to back up that claim.

Last year, Rimac announced that Nevera had beaten a world record as the "fastest accelerating production car," though the results were unofficial. That was in June 2021, and it was only a couple of months later in August when Rimac decided to make things official. The electric hypercar was able to blast across a quarter mile at the Famoso Raceway in California in 8.582 seconds. During that sprint, the Nevera made it to a tad over 167 miles per hour — and as it turns out, the car is capable of much faster speeds when given enough space.