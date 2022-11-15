The Rimac Nevera Just Set A Wild Electric Car Speed Record
Rimac Automobili, the Croatian automotive company that is barely a decade old, has taken the EV crown, at least when it comes to hitting insanely fast speeds. The company announced its milestone achievement on November 15, revealing that its sleek Rimac Nevera electric hypercar set a new record by hitting a top speed of 258 miles per hour, officially making it the fastest production EV in the world. Boasting about the vehicle on its website, Rimac says, "Like the mighty storm system from which it takes its name, Nevera is a force like no other." The company has the numbers to back up that claim.
Last year, Rimac announced that Nevera had beaten a world record as the "fastest accelerating production car," though the results were unofficial. That was in June 2021, and it was only a couple of months later in August when Rimac decided to make things official. The electric hypercar was able to blast across a quarter mile at the Famoso Raceway in California in 8.582 seconds. During that sprint, the Nevera made it to a tad over 167 miles per hour — and as it turns out, the car is capable of much faster speeds when given enough space.
Rimac says Nevera has set a global record
In its latest update on the Nevera, Rimac says its hypercar was taken to Germany where it had nearly 2.5 miles of straight track at Automotive Testing Papenburg to unleash its full power. The company's Chief Test and Development Driver Miro Zrnčević drove the car during this exercise, bringing the car to 258 miles per hour. That gives the company and its electric hypercar two new bragging rights: it is the fastest car to have put its tires on the Automotive Testing Papenburg track, and it is also officially the fastest EV car in production.
This is a milestone moment for Rimac, which first introduced Nevera under the name C-Two in 2018 at the Geneva Motor Show. If you make your way behind the wheel of one of these EVs, however, don't expect to hit the same top speed. Rimac says the Nevera units delivered to buyers are limited to 219 miles per hour except in special cases. That's still quite fast, of course, and the speed is made possible by four electric motors collectively outputting 1,914 horsepower. As expected, the hypercar is limited to only the wealthiest buyers due to its $2.4 million price tag.