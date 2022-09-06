The Reason The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Was Banned By The NHRA
The Challenger SRT Demon was a street-legal drag car built by Dodge in 2018. Per the duPont Registry, the company had a goal of releasing only around 3,300 units and was, without a doubt, completely unhinged.
Dodge took the already crazy SRT Hellcat and worked some of their street racing black magic. What came out was positively unholy. The Demon's supercharged 6.2L put out 840 horsepower when running on high-octane fuel and promised to melt anything but the absolute hardiest of drag slicks. Just the supercharger had a displacement of 2.7 liters. That's a larger displacement than some entire car engines.
The Demon was made for the 1/4 mile drag strip, and that's where it really showed its hellacious power. It completed the 1/4 mile in just 9.9 seconds. The Demon went from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.3 seconds, as per the test by Car and Driver. For comparison, the Bugatti Chiron hypercar takes 2.4 seconds to reach 60 mph, and that car costs well over $3 million. The Demon had an MSRP of just over $86,000.
The NHRA (National Hot Rod Association), the official governing body for professional drag racing, heard about the Demon, consulted a priest and other men of the cloth, and decided to ban it from the competition.
Too fast to race
Up until 2022, NHRA rules stated that any car that went faster than 10 seconds on the drag strip needed a roll cage to compete safely. The Demon was not equipped with one from the factory. Initially, it seemed like the dark spirits responsible for the Demon were not concerned about safety.
An NHRA ban looked like a bad thing for Dodge. After all, the car was purpose-built to drag race, but Mopar fans took that news in stride. What's cooler than a car that's officially recognized as too fast? Press releases from the time even boasted of the fact that it was banned.
While Dodge was celebrating the ban, other fans of speed weren't so keen on the rules. Tesla's lightning-fast Model S P100D Plaid was also banned as it ran the 1/4 mile under 10 seconds, reports Autoweek.
Something had to change.
Rules are changing
Earlier this year, the NHRA changed course on their production car ruling. Now production cars newer than 2014 can test their mettle on the drag strip as long their time isn't any faster than nine seconds, according to Autoweek.
The new rules now allow the Demon and other high-speed production cars to compete. The NHRA must have gotten tired of all the shadowy figures in black robes demanding them to let the SRT Demon race. That, or they saw that cars are only getting faster, and regulations need to keep up with the times. The new regulations did not outline whether or not an exorcism would need to be performed at the track.
While the Demon's initial boast of being literally too fast to race is now moot, it's still a fantastically wild car. With the Challenger itself shuffling off its mortal coil, the Demon will be fondly remembered as an outrage to the laws of God and man. Though, as of 2022, Dodge has decided to discontinue its iconic Charger and Challenger lineup.