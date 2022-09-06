The Reason The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Was Banned By The NHRA

The Challenger SRT Demon was a street-legal drag car built by Dodge in 2018. Per the duPont Registry, the company had a goal of releasing only around 3,300 units and was, without a doubt, completely unhinged.

Dodge took the already crazy SRT Hellcat and worked some of their street racing black magic. What came out was positively unholy. The Demon's supercharged 6.2L put out 840 horsepower when running on high-octane fuel and promised to melt anything but the absolute hardiest of drag slicks. Just the supercharger had a displacement of 2.7 liters. That's a larger displacement than some entire car engines.

The Demon was made for the 1/4 mile drag strip, and that's where it really showed its hellacious power. It completed the 1/4 mile in just 9.9 seconds. The Demon went from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.3 seconds, as per the test by Car and Driver. For comparison, the Bugatti Chiron hypercar takes 2.4 seconds to reach 60 mph, and that car costs well over $3 million. The Demon had an MSRP of just over $86,000.

The NHRA (National Hot Rod Association), the official governing body for professional drag racing, heard about the Demon, consulted a priest and other men of the cloth, and decided to ban it from the competition.