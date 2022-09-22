The Stunning Truth About The Rimac Nevera Hypercar

With almost 2,000 horses across all four wheels, the Rimac Nevera is as quick as they come. It scoots from zero to 60 mph in 1.85 seconds, destroys the quarter-mile in 8.58 seconds, and has a 258-mph top speed, numbers that would surely earn a ban from the NHRA. When you think about it, the Nevera is faster than the Bugatti Chiron and is even quicker than an F1 car (per Top Gear). And despite its mind-numbing performance numbers, the Nevera offers 341 miles of range and only takes 19 minutes to recharge from zero to 80% using a 500-kW fast charger.

Rimac develops its batteries, electric motors, inverters, and electrical architectures from scratch. Moreover, it made the Nevera's battery cooling system, infotainment system, and carbon fiber monocoque chassis in-house. Top Gear adds that Rimac is ahead of the curve in electric motor, battery, and inverter technology, enough for German automaker Porsche to become a strategic partner and shareholder in 2018.

Rimac Automobili

Moreover, the Nevera's intelligent torque management system means you won't be wrapping your exotic hypercar around a tree upon stomping on the go pedal. That's because the system surveys the road and subsequently adjusts the torque delivery at each wheel, optimizing the power delivery and grip as the vehicle accelerates or enters a curve. Meanwhile, telepathic handling is possible via all-wheel torque vectoring that adjusts the power delivery between the left and right wheels. It also has a drift mode that feeds more torque to the rear wheels.