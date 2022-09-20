The Reason The Tesla Model S Plaid Was Banned By The NHRA

You probably heard about the NHRA banning the Tesla Model S Plaid from competing in drag races across the United States. It had something to do with the Model S Plaid's voracious appetite for speed, as reported by The Drive in 2021. The video below by popular Tesla YouTuber Rich Rebuilds shows a Model S Plaid posting a 9.6-second quarter-mile time at 149.9 mph. After the rundown, track officials kicked out the Model S Plaid for going over the speed limit.

So yes, the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) did ban the Tesla Model S Plaid for being too fast for the agency's good. The same fate has befallen the magnificent Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, possibly the baddest production muscle car to roam the Earth. Dodge optimized every aspect of the Demon for professional drag racing, and it didn't hold back.

Equipped with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 Hellcat engine churning out 840 horsepower, the Challenger SRT Demon trashed the quarter-mile in 9.65 seconds. According to the NHRA, "Dodge's new 840-horsepower 2018 Challenger SRT Demon blurs the line between street car and drag car." Moreover, "any vehicle running 9.99 seconds or quicker at an NHRA Member Track needs to have certain NHRA-accepted safety equipment," like a roll cage and safety harnesses.