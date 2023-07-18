2023 Lucid Air Pure First Drive: The Cheaper The Better

Even from the first moment, Lucid's stellar engineering shines through. I truly can't help myself: that instantaneously available torque just hooks me every time. But where the Air in Grand Touring Performance or even Touring trim levels, with 1,050 and 620 horsepower respectively, approach a point of punchiness that can truly border on painful, the Pure instead manages to deliver sufficiently stunning, if not overwhelming, power.

Even a gentle nudge into the accelerator pedal—can't call it a "throttle" or "gas" pedal in an EV—produces a brief sense of jerk, the scientific term for rate of change of acceleration. The rapid uptick in speed settles down around maybe 15 miles an hour as we reach peak torque delivery managed by traction and grip. Both the RWD and AWD Pure variants receive ratings of 480 horsepower, but the additional grip in this dual-motor undoubtedly helps keep the nose in check and the rear tires from spinning with so much torque, though the base Pure might well make tail-happy drifting quite easy should you be so inclined.

But that's in the default Smooth drive mode. Switching over to Swift or Sprint, the latter of which pops up a warning menu on the Air's almost intuitive touchscreen, adjusts the go pedal and traction control settings to allow for a bit more potent pop. Digging deeper into another screen let me turn off the traction control entirely to prompt easy wheelspin, though as with most electric vehicles, even "entirely" has its limits because a millisecond of truly zero grip would otherwise allow the electric motors to spin up to redline immediately.