Aston Martin Cuts A Deal To Use Lucid's EV Tech In Future Cars

In an interesting development, American electric carmaker Lucid Motors — the same company behind the Lucid Air — is joining forces with British carmaker Aston Martin, famous for its luxury sports cars and grand tourers.

As part of a $450 million arrangement, Lucid will supply Aston Martin with electric powertrains and battery systems that will power the British marque's future electric cars. The deal will grant Aston Martin direct access to Lucid's state-of-the-art electric vehicle powertrain and battery systems. The press release announcing the deal also revealed Aston Martin's plans to develop an all-new electric vehicle platform that will be based on the battery and powertrain technologies sourced from the American EV manufacturer.

This new, under-development platform from Aston Martin is expected to receive Lucid's popular twin motor drive unit, renowned battery technology, and the revolutionary Wunderbox charging tech that allows EVs to add 100 miles of driving range with a short five-minute charge. The technology also advertises adding 300 miles of range in less than 22 minutes of charging time.

Aston Martin EVs of the future will also integrate several other Lucid-exclusive technologies like microjet stator cooling, wave winding, its advanced heat exchanger technology, and optimized coolant flow rate. To preserve Aston Martin's supercar DNA, the Lucid-derived powertrain and battery tech will also be upgraded to generate higher power, effectively promising exhilarating performance.