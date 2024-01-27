2024 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Review: More Than Speed Makes It Special

It's time for performance car traditionalists to put their money where their mouths are, because the clock is undeniably running out on gas engines being the grunt-of-choice. The transition to electrification, along with stricter emissions rules and the market force realities of automaker bottom-line, means the days of internal combustion are numbered. That alone is enough to make the 2024 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing special.

Packaging a potent twin-turbo V6 in a luxury sedan is fun, but where things get truly interesting is Cadillac's reluctance to compromise even in the face of the Blackwing's competitive set. The American sedan isn't as outlandishly styled as most rivals; its cabin isn't as gizmo-packed. And, arguably most beguiling of all, it hasn't ditched things like a manual transmission simply because a high-tech alternative might be faster.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Entrance to the Blackwing show costs $61,495 (plus $1,395 destination). More, it's true, than the regular CT4 V-Series, but well short of a BMW M3 or AMG C63. Even with a healthy heaping of options, at $72,535 all-in this review car still undercuts the Germans.