2023 BMW M3 Review: Big Stick Energy

Besides, no matter how you feel about the grille, you don't have to look at the M3's schnoz when you're behind the wheel. And believe me, once you're out on a great country road, connecting the dots between tight switchbacks while snick-snicking through the six-speed manual gearbox, you won't care a lick about how good or bad this sedan looks. It's just so freaking good to drive.

The heart of the M3 is its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 engine, delivering 473 horsepower at 6,250 rpm and 406 pound-feet of torque at just 2,650 rpm. In fact, that torque thrust is fully available all the way up to 6,130 rpm, meaning there's a ton of low-end grunt in every single gear, alleviating the need to downshift while overtaking on the highway or just speeding up to get through the traffic light you just know is about to turn yellow.

This engine tune is exclusively offered with the six-speed manual transmission; if you want the eight-speed auto, you have to step up to the $79,595 M3 Competition. You get a bit more power for that increased price tag, with the 3.0-liter engine churning out 503 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque. But the on-road performance differences really aren't that major. BMW quotes a 4.1 second 0-to-60-mph time for the manual M3 compared to 3.8 seconds for the M3 Competition. That's a disparity you will never, ever notice in day-to-day driving. The Competition's slightly tweaked chassis components don't account for much of a difference, either.