2021 Audi RS5 Coupe and Sportback: Revised design and new technology

The 2021 Audi RS5 Coupe and Sportback are updated with new styling, fresh technology, and two new launch edition models. Both the two-door RS5 Coupe and four-door Sportback are powered by a 2.9-liter V6 bi-turbo engine generating 444 horsepower and a healthy 442 pound-feet of torque, and both have Quattro all-wheel-drive and an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The new Audi RS5 benefits from a wider and flatter Singleframe grille. Similar to the RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback, the new RS5 also has wider wheel arches, contoured air inlets, an RS-specific rear diffuser, and larger oval exhaust tips. Also new are Matrix-design LED headlights with Audi laser light, LED taillights with dynamic turn signals, and LED interior ambient lighting with 30 color combinations.

Inside, the 2021 Audi RS5 Coupe and Sportback gets S sport seats with honeycomb stitching, RS embossing, power side bolsters, and a massage function. Nappa leather upholstery is standard, while the rear seats are now heated, as well.

Also new is a larger 10.1-inch MMI touchscreen display powered by the all-new MIB3 infotainment system with wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto connectivity. The new RS5 also has unique RS displays to monitor the engine temperature, torque and power outputs, tire pressure, oil temperature, and boost pressure as you drive. The system can also record your lap times and G-forces.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Audi RS5 Coupe and Sportback are available in two new launch edition models. The Ascari launch edition is limited to 25 units for the coupe and 100 units for the Sportback model. The package includes exclusive Ascari Blue metallic paint, ceramic brakes with blue calipers, unique 20-inch wheels with summer performance tires, a 3-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with shift paddles, dynamic variable steering, and RS sport suspension with dynamic ride control.

On the other hand, the Black Optic launch edition is limited to 100 examples for the coupe and 325 units for the RS5 Sportback. The package comes with bespoke 20-inch alloy wheels, a black roof along with black Audi badging, a 3-spoke tiller with paddle shifters, and dynamic variable steering.

Audi’s Dynamic package is standard in the Black Optic launch edition and includes red brake calipers, RS sport suspension, and an RS exhaust system with black tailpipes. Navigation and Audi’s driver assistance package are also standard in both the RS5 Ascari and Black Optic launch edition.

The 2021 Audi RS5 Coupe has base prices starting at $75,100 (before $1,045 destination fees) while the RS5 Sportback starts at $75,400. The RS5 Ascari launch edition is at $95,600 (Coupe) and $95,900 (Sportback), respectively. Finally, the new RS5 Coupe and Sportback Black Optic have the same $87,400 base price.