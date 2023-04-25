2024 BMW I5 Prototype First Drive: 5 Series EV Makes A Great First Impression

The 2024 BMW 5 Series will launch with a few big updates to its driver-assistance technologies, most notably an enhanced version of the company's Highway Assistant. This Level 2 system works like Ford's BlueCruise or General Motors' Super Cruise, giving you the ability to drive hands-free for extended periods of time.

BMW's Highway Assistant is especially slick because it more seamlessly allows for tiny bits of driver intervention without completely disengaging the system. (You can – and should – dodge that pothole.) The basic Level 2 operation requires your hands to still be on the wheel and is mostly used at lower speeds, but once this is activated, the fully hands-free Level 2+ option will be presented when available, and you don't have to press any button to use it — just let go. The i5 will tell you if it needs you to take over again.

The other new functionality that'll launch with the 5 Series is hands-free lane changes. Highway Assistant can already proactively suggest one or multiple lane changes depending on traffic or your navigation route. But instead of having to touch the turn signal to proceed with the lane change, you can now just look at either of the side mirrors and the driver-facing camera will register this gesture as a "yes." Don't want to move over? Just keep looking straight ahead.