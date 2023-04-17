2024 BMW I7 M70 xDrive Is A Luxury EV With The Speed Of A Sports Car
BMW has revealed the specifications of the 2024 BMW i7 M70 xDrive EV and it's absolutely not lacking in the power department. According to a press release from BMW, it's the fastest electric car BMW currently offers and also boasts the most horsepower. It's the third BMW M car to go all electric.
The BMW 7-Series has always been somewhat deceptive and the EV version is no different. It looks stately and refined on the inside and outside, but those looks betray the fact that the 7-Series is oftentimes one of BMW's wildest cars. The electric version is powered by a two motor setup. Both motors work to throw down 660 horsepower to all four wheels. Additionally, when M Launch Control is activated, the motors can produce upwards of 811 pound feet of torque, because no performance EV is complete without torque that can rival a dump truck. Top speed is limited to 155 miles per hour.
And for the all-important metric of straight line acceleration, the M70 can go from a dead stop to 60 miles per hour in a scant 3.7 seconds, beating out the internal combustion-powered BMW M4 Competition Coupe and only losing out by a tenth of a second to the xDrive variant. The BMW i7 M70 xDrive can accelerate to highway speed in roughly the same time it takes to say the name of the car.
BMW's performance luxury sedan
As for the critical question of range, the Beemer will go up to an estimated 303 – 348 miles on a full charge. For those with range anxiety, the i7 comes with a feature that BMW calls "MAX RANGE." With that feature enabled, the car limits itself to 56 miles per hour and turns off secondary systems like the heated/ventilated seats in order to conserve power until you can find somewhere to charge. BMW says that the feature can increase range by as much as "15 to 25 per cent," so it sounds like MAX RANGE could add some significant distance in a pinch.
With the i7 M70, BMW offers both M Launch Control and M Sport Boost. The launch control readies the car for straight line speed passes and the M Sport Boost readies the car for the track, with a bonus soundtrack provided by none other than Hans Zimmer. The i70 M70 comes with standard air suspension and 21 inch wheels to ensure the ride is as comfortable as possible while silently rocketing down the road.
Although the exact price has not been revealed, the base model i7 xDrive60 starts $119,300 and BMW pulled out the stops in making sure you get your money's worth with the M-version. There are well over 100 different exterior paint options to choose from according to BMW. That means you can look good while going as fast as the motors will allow. Look for the i7 M70 xDrive to land in the latter half of 2023.