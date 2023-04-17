2024 BMW I7 M70 xDrive Is A Luxury EV With The Speed Of A Sports Car

BMW has revealed the specifications of the 2024 BMW i7 M70 xDrive EV and it's absolutely not lacking in the power department. According to a press release from BMW, it's the fastest electric car BMW currently offers and also boasts the most horsepower. It's the third BMW M car to go all electric.

The BMW 7-Series has always been somewhat deceptive and the EV version is no different. It looks stately and refined on the inside and outside, but those looks betray the fact that the 7-Series is oftentimes one of BMW's wildest cars. The electric version is powered by a two motor setup. Both motors work to throw down 660 horsepower to all four wheels. Additionally, when M Launch Control is activated, the motors can produce upwards of 811 pound feet of torque, because no performance EV is complete without torque that can rival a dump truck. Top speed is limited to 155 miles per hour.

And for the all-important metric of straight line acceleration, the M70 can go from a dead stop to 60 miles per hour in a scant 3.7 seconds, beating out the internal combustion-powered BMW M4 Competition Coupe and only losing out by a tenth of a second to the xDrive variant. The BMW i7 M70 xDrive can accelerate to highway speed in roughly the same time it takes to say the name of the car.