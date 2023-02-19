Here's How Fast The BMW M4 Really Is
BMW's recent efforts at electrification with both the plug-in hybrid X5 and the full electric 7-series EV have been laudable. It's a big move toward the future that doesn't pull any punches or make too many compromises when offering a useful vehicle. BMW also hasn't made any wacky or particularly daring moves with its lineup that might scare away loyal customers. It's walked a fine line very well.
But BMW's motto and whole mission statement revolve around "The Ultimate Driving Machine." In the days of yore, that aforementioned machine would be the angular E30 BMW M3 that the internet loves, or perhaps the E60 M5 from the mid-2000s with its V10 engine. Today, there are many cars vying for the spot. One such modern Beemer is the BMW M4; it has taken over the M3's spot as the brand's performance coupe. There are multiple variations of the M4, each one quicker than the last, but which M4 is the quickest? And which M4 is the Ultimate Driving Machine?
Which BMW M4 caries the crown?
The M4 comes in four style variants depending on your taste and how much money you are willing to spend on a coupe. There's the standard M4 Coupe, the spicier M4 Competition Coupe, the M4 Competition xDrive Coupe that adds all-wheel drive, the M4 Competition xDrive Convertible, and finally, the extremely limited M4 CSL. Although the exact tune varies by model, all M4s share a twin-turbo 3-liter inline 6-cylinder engine. For top speed, all M4s aside from the M4 CSL have an electronically limited speed of 155 miles per hour.
Starting with the base 473-horsepower M4 Coupe, it will accelerate from a dead stop to 60 miles per hour in 4.1 seconds. That's quick, but the 503 horsepower M4 Competition inches past it with a zero to 60 time of 3.8 seconds. The all-wheel drive convertible model M4 Competition xDrive splits the difference at 3.6 seconds. And for regular production M4s, the xDrive Competition Coupe tops the range at 3.4 seconds. The 543 horsepower M4 CSL is a different animal entirely. First, it looks way angrier. It can accelerate to highway speed in 3.6 seconds, just a hair slower than its brethren, but it absolutely destroys the rest of the M4s with its electronically limited speed of 191 miles per hour.