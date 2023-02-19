Here's How Fast The BMW M4 Really Is

BMW's recent efforts at electrification with both the plug-in hybrid X5 and the full electric 7-series EV have been laudable. It's a big move toward the future that doesn't pull any punches or make too many compromises when offering a useful vehicle. BMW also hasn't made any wacky or particularly daring moves with its lineup that might scare away loyal customers. It's walked a fine line very well.

But BMW's motto and whole mission statement revolve around "The Ultimate Driving Machine." In the days of yore, that aforementioned machine would be the angular E30 BMW M3 that the internet loves, or perhaps the E60 M5 from the mid-2000s with its V10 engine. Today, there are many cars vying for the spot. One such modern Beemer is the BMW M4; it has taken over the M3's spot as the brand's performance coupe. There are multiple variations of the M4, each one quicker than the last, but which M4 is the quickest? And which M4 is the Ultimate Driving Machine?