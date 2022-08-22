Why Every Car Fanatic Should Drive A BMW E30 At Least Once

Passions are a funny thing, as it's almost impossible to explain to someone why we are passionate about something if the other person doesn't share the same feelings. Some are passionate about motorcycles, while other people are all about big rims and subwoofers, and many of us are truly passionate about cars and driving those cars. For the rim and subwoofer crowd, driving is simply a means to get from one event to the next in order to show off a blazing new system, but for those who love driving, getting behind the wheel is a source of enjoyment in and of itself. Ask any enthusiast which car you should be sure to drive at some point in your life, and there's a good chance you're going to hear about one model in particular: the BMW E30.

When it debuted in 1982 to replace the outgoing E21 version of BMW's 3-Series, the automaker's E30 lineup set out to do battle with other luxury models like the Audi V8 and Mercedes 190E. Over the course of its lifespan, which ended in 1994, the E30 3-Series was made available in a total of five body types worldwide, and there were no less than six different engines and four different transmissions among those body types. BMW even went so far as to create a one-off pickup truck out of a 3-Series model. Despite all of its variety, though, the E30 was never the best at any one thing, even if the E30 M3 trim did come pretty close. In light of that, what makes this car so coveted? It's impossible to point toward any single thing as the big reason enthusiasts love this model, but it has impressed many who have gotten behind the wheel regardless.