The BMW Truck That Never Saw The Light Of Day

As with most M Cars, per BMW Group, the M3 pickup was produced, and was executed to perform at the highest level of its intended function. The original pickup was more than just a stitched together amalgamation of parts-bin leftovers. The M3 pickup was used regularly for more than a quarter of a century before it was officially retired in 2012. Then in 2011, those pranksters at BMW decided to reintroduce the world to the M3 pickup, but in a bit of a funny way as Polschak recalls, "Someone came up with the idea of marketing the vehicle as an April Fools' joke, as April 1 was just around the corner." The E90 M3 pickup truck was actually a visually appealing car, which still had enough nostalgia attached to it in the form of the same chopped top and billet steel panels out back. Unlike the original, BMW went so far as to get the E90 pickup registered for legal road use.

Though most of us will never see one of these one-off prototypes in person, it is a very affirming thought to know that deep down, the engineers of some of our favorite cars are still trying to think outside the box and create things just in the name of fun, and not always worried about the beancounters and bottom-line dollars.