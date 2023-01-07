Here's Why The Tesla Model S Plaid Is Worth Its Over $135,000 Price Tag

EVs don't sit on the lower end of the price bracket in the car industry. Unless it's a Chevy Bolt, most EVs are more expensive than gasoline-equivalent vehicles by a significant margin. When you start looking at the top end of the spectrum, the prices can seem astronomical: For example, a Rivian R1S with all the bells, whistles, and four motors starts at $92,000. A Lucid Air Pure, the lowest base trim, "only" has 480 horsepower and starts at $87,400.

Tesla's offerings aren't exactly bargain basement either. The least-expensive Model 3 is a not-unreasonable $40,390, but that's still not a drop in the bucket for the average consumer. The falcon-winged Model X Plaid tops out at $130,590. For that price, you get a car that can go from 0-60 miles per hour in a scant 2.5 seconds, and generates 1,020 horsepower from its three motors. Not to be outdone, the Tesla Model S Plaid sports a price tag of an eye watering $135,990 to buy it outright, without any incentives or discounts. Despite being well into six-figure territory, the Model S Plaid might be worth the price of admission for those looking for the best performance.