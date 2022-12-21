Tesla Is Reportedly Planning Layoffs. Are Musk's Twitter Antics To Blame?

Elon Musk has reportedly ordered a hiring freeze at Tesla and told his lieutenants at the EV company to brace for a free round of layoffs. According to a report by Electrek, Tesla has already told employees that fresh hirings have been put on hold and that some teams will lose manpower early next year. However, these plans reportedly won't affect Tesla's expansion targets for the coming quarters.

This latest upheaval — if it's true — marks the second time that Tesla is shaving off the headcount. In June this year, Tesla put a temporary pause on fresh hirings and also moved ahead with laying off 10% of its staff. Unfortunately, the report doesn't mention which departments are the worst affected as part of the latest resource rejig at Tesla, and why exactly these cost-cutting measures are being implemented in the first place. However, a quick look at Tesla's continuously falling stock prices in the past few quarters may offer a hint.

In simple terms: As bank savings account interest rates, which are guaranteed, start to approach stock market returns, which are *not* guaranteed, people will increasingly move their money out of stocks into cash, thus causing stocks to drop. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2022

Ever since Musk went public with his $44 billion takeover of Twitter, the price of Tesla stock has tanked, and right now, the company is inching towards its worst quarter ever. Tesla stock has lost over half of its value since April, but Musk continues to assure that the company is doing better than ever. Instead, the billionaire has blamed the downward spiral of Tesla stock on global macroeconomic variables and the feds.