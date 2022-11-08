The Big Tesla Risk For Elon Musk's Twitter Gamble

Tesla is starting to feel the brunt of Elon Musk's Twitter buyout, and it's not looking too good for the EV manufacturer at the moment. The newly christened Twitter chief had quite a crazy first week handling the popular social media platform. However, Musk also had to liquidate a significant chunk of his Tesla assets before he was even able to take Twitter's reigns. The tech mogul reportedly sold as much as $8.5 billion worth of Tesla stocks in just three days leading up to his eventual Twitter buyout (via CNN). As Musk flaunts Twitter's rising user count, the stock valuation of his equally popular EV company seems to be heading in the opposite direction.

Tesla's share price already dropped by about 18% after April, but now it has fallen by as much as over 30% within the past three months alone (via Yahoo Finance). Tesla shares have now managed to break below the $200 mark — a level they hadn't revisited since 2021. After Musk's recent Tesla stock sell-off frenzy, are investors now abandoning ship, or are there other factors causing a downturn in the EV company's declining valuation?