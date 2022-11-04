Elon Musk's Wild First Week At Twitter: Everything You Might Have Missed

Last week, the world's richest man got himself a new bird, and he has been playing with it like his new pet. That's right; we are talking about Elon Musk, the new Twitter chief who acquired the platform for a whopping $44 billion. As per the ruling by the Delaware judge, Musk had until October 28, 2022, to close the deal on the initially agreed terms or face a legal trial to be held in November. However, it was on October 26 that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO entered Twitter's San Francesco headquarters with a white bathroom sink in his hands. He also tweeted a short video of his entrance through the glass doors at the headquarters, with the caption, "Let thank sink in!"

While some people, including the company's staff, are not able to digest that the platform is run by Elon Musk himself, Musk is doing everything possible to make his presence felt. Although there haven't been any major changes to how the platform works for users, Twitter is going through a radical change internally. The company has laid off many employees, including the board of directors, filed for delisting from the New York Stock Exchange, and working on the rather controversial verification plan. Since there is a lot to talk about, we'll do it chronologically. So fasten your seat belts because Musk's bird is going through an arduous flight.