Right Wing Twitter Accounts Are Seeing A Huge Surge Of New Followers

The report, however, makes it clear that the spike in popularity of influential far-right accounts cannot be directly linked to Elon Musk buying Twitter. But the trend definitely comes at a rather opportune time, and it is an alarming one. Memetic chief Ben Decker notes that the accounts experiencing a sudden surge in popularity are "well-known purveyors of disinformation, harassment, and hate." (via New York Times)

Decker further added that far-right accounts might be returning to Twitter expecting greener pastures under Musk's private ownership. In the past, Musk has criticized Twitter's policy of permanent bans and has even expressed interest in re-instating former President Donald Trump's account. A lot of speculation about Musk's own free speech absolutist stance suggests that his social media inexperience will make the platform even more toxic.

Musk, on the other hand, wrote in a passionate note to advertisers that "Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!" The new "Chief Twit" will also set up a content moderation council that will have people from diverging viewpoints, and has assured that no accounts will be unbanned before the council's meeting.