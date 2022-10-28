Twitter's New CEO Is Who Everyone Suspected

Elon Musk has finally completed his takeover of Twitter, bringing to an end a legal saga stretching back to April this year. The takeover was completed late on Thursday and Musk wasted no time implementing some of the sweeping changes he has planned for the platform.

The social media network cost Musk a total of $44 billion. Musk intends to rework the website's rules, turning it into what he calls a "free speech platform." Musk's vision is obviously going to take some time and effort to implement, and the billionaire has apparently already chosen the individual who is going to oversee it all. If you're familiar with Musk, his other companies, and his business history, his choice of executive probably won't surprise you.

The restructure of Twitter's board is probably the least surprising turn of events in the whole saga, especially considering Musk's relationship with Twitter's outgoing CEO Parag Agrawal. Argawal was initially skeptical about Musk's intentions when the billionaire revealed himself to be the company's biggest shareholder earlier this year. As negotiations dragged on, then degenerated into a legal battle, the pair engaged in a public war of words. One of the odder moments involved Musk publicly challenging Argawal to a debate about the number of active bots on the platform.