Elon Musk Bought Twitter: Here's Who He Fired First

After finalizing his takeover of popular social media platform Twitter, it seems Elon Musk's first order of business was kicking out a number of its key members. The Tesla head's Twitter buyout was quite a tumultuous ordeal involving as much backtracking as there were advances. What started as a tweet that some didn't take very seriously, however, has now turned into reality as Musk closes his $44 billion deal, officially acquiring Twitter this week (via CNBC).

Musk would've landed himself in a legal dispute with the company had he not followed through with his multi-billion dollar deal by Friday. The tech mogul already drew attention earlier this week when he entered Twitter headquarters while carrying a sink – an emphasis on allowing his corporate presence to "sink in." As the new leader at the helm, Musk has set his sights on making some big changes to the popular platform. But before he gets to that, he's taken out some of the bigger names at the company first, including then Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal head Vijaya Gadde.