Elon Musk Reveals Exactly Why He's Buying Twitter

After months of back and forths, U-Turns, and memes, the Elon Musk/Twitter saga seems to be finally drawing to a close. The world's richest man has until the end of this week to finally close the Twitter deal. Otherwise, the ongoing court case between Musk and the platform's current board kicks back up. However, it's unlikely things will be going back to court as everything seems to suggest that the takeover is on the cusp of completion.

Musk has some big plans for the platform, including expanding what users are allowed to say and laying off most of Twitter's staff. Earlier today, Musk took to the platform to give more detail on why he purchased the platform and what some of his plans for it are. In an open letter to "Twitter Advertisers," Musk stressed the importance of a platform where "a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner without resorting to violence." He sees Twitter as a "common digital town square" and claims there is a danger that social media could split into echo chambers catering to different political extremes, which could go on to "further divide society."

The billionaire also takes a swipe at large media organizations and believes clickbait fuels hateful rhetoric, division, and extremism. Ultimately, Musk says he is buying Twitter as a service to humanity, which he claims to love. In his statement, Musk says: "That is why I bought Twitter. I didn't do it because it would be easy. I didn't do it to make more money, I did it to try and help humanity." Statements aside, he is a successful businessman, and a business motive might actually be behind his acquisition of one of the world's foremost social media platforms.