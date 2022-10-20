Elon Musk May Be Planning To Lay Off Most Of Twitter's Employees

Most of Twitter's staff may find themselves out of work if Elon Musk completes his proposed takeover of the company. The world's richest man has reportedly told investors that thousands of employees are set to be shown the door when he takes charge of the social media network. That takeover could be finalized soon as both Musk and Twitter have until October 28 to close the deal, or else a nasty legal battle the parties have been fighting since Musk initially pulled out will restart.

Musk initially proposed taking over Twitter earlier this year, when he was revealed to be the company's largest shareholder. The Tesla CEO insisted he saw potential in the company, announcing some major plans to turn it into a "free speech platform" and to battle the bots on the network. He then decided to formally pursue a takeover. Talks soon got serious with the billionaire agreeing to pay a $1 billion break fee if he decided to withdraw, and the parties settled on a $44 billion price tag for the social media platform. However, things didn't go too smoothly from that point.

Musk began to cast doubt on the number of Twitter accounts that were genuine and run by actual people. The SpaceX founder asked for what Twitter deemed an unreasonable amount of data along with a detailed account of how the company came to the conclusion that around 5% of its active profiles were bots. Talks eventually collapsed, with Musk withdrawing and claiming his concerns about Twitter's bot figures being inaccurate was the reason he killed the deal. Twitter did not let the matter lie though, and sued Musk in an attempt to get him to complete the purchase.