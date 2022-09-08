Elon Musk Pulls Out Of Twitter Deal Because Of World War 3

Elon Musk's ongoing feud with Twitter has had some pretty crazy twists, which have yet to stop coming. The latest piece of evidence in court suggests the world's richest man might have backed out of the deal not because of concerns about bots, or worries about Tesla's share price, but because he believed World War Three was about to pop off.

The Musk-Twitter saga started back in April, when the eccentric billionaire revealed himself to be the social media platform's largest shareholder. Musk then stated he intended to buy Twitter and turn it into a "free speech platform." Although people weren't sure how to treat an announcement from a man that jokingly threatens to buy major businesses like Manchester United every few years, the revelation quickly turned into a formal bid. Things seemed to move smoothly at first, with Musk making an offer of around $54.20 a share, roughly $44 billion in total, for the company. The offer was accepted and Musk put up a significant chunk of his own capital, alongside some loans he had managed to acquire. Then things hit a snag.

Musk claimed he wasn't convinced by company estimates that only 5% of Twitter accounts were run by bots. The 51-year-old asked for the process Twitter used to determine that figure, along with a large amount of data his team could comb through and confirm the numbers. Twitter saw the request as unreasonable and denied it. Musk then withdrew from the deal. But things didn't end there. Twitter decided to sue and things have proceeded to get weirder.