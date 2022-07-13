Twitter Sues Elon Musk To Force Him To Complete Acquisition

Twitter is attempting to use legal force to push Elon Musk to complete his proposed $44 billion purchase of the social network. In the suit, which was filed in Delaware on Tuesday, Twitter's legal team does not hold back any criticisms of Musk or how he has handled the deal. The billionaire stands accused of severely damaging Twitter's operations and share price. Twitter's lawsuit may lead to the sale being forced through, or it could have less severe consequences for the world's richest man.

The saga began back in April when Musk revealed himself as the social media platform's largest shareholder, expressed a desire to buy the company outright, and stated his desire to create a "free speech platform." Reaction to the Tesla CEO's revelation wasn't universally positive, with some users expressing concern that the platform would become home to vast amounts of misinformation, and others threatening to leave Twitter entirely the second Musk takes charge.

Negotiations hit a major snag when the South African-born entrepreneur expressed concern about the number of bots and fake profiles on the social networking site. Twitter claims around 5% of accounts are fake, while Musk and his team place that figure much higher. Musk demanded access to extensive data so he could verify Twitter's estimate, and negotiations eventually broke down as a result.

Despite Musk's intentions to withdraw, the takeover saga is far from over. Twitter is adding to Musk's long string of legal battles in an attempt to force the deal through, or at least get a seven-figure compensation settlement from the tech entrepreneur.