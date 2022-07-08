Elon Musk Wants To Kill The Twitter Deal

Elon Musk has notified Twitter that he's terminating the buyout deal for the social media platform. Musk originally planned to buy Twitter at a price of $54.20 per share, in a deal valued at approximately $44 billion. However, the Tesla chief is now pulling out of the expensive commitment citing "misleading representations," claiming that Twitter misguided him and his team about the platform's bot problem (via NPR).

Ever since Musk's original Twitter purchase plans became public knowledge, he repeatedly claimed on public platforms that fixing Twitter's bot problem is among his top priorities, alongside preserving free speech since he was a "free speech absolutist" himself. In subsequent weeks, Musk targeted Twitter on numerous occasions, claiming that its fake and spam account woes were much worse than he was originally told.

He even claimed to have performed a random test and found that one-fifth of all Twitter accounts are spammy or fake. Musk also asked Twitter to give him "firehose" access to its data so that he can get a realistic view of user activity, a request that was soon approved after some reluctance, according to NPR. All of Musk's skepticism has now come to an unsurprising conclusion, with the world's richest man officially declaring that he no longer intends to move forward with his Twitter acquisition.