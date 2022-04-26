Everything That's About To Change After Elon Musk Buys Twitter

Elon Musk isn't just the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, he's also an influencer. At time of writing, he has more than 85 million Twitter followers, putting him on par with pop stars and heads of state. Although the platform has worked to Musk's advantage, blasting out his thoughts to tens of millions 280 characters at a time, recently he's been a vocal critic of what he sees as shortcomings in the way Twitter operates.

In early April of 2022, Musk set out to influence not just Twitter's user base, but also its board, when he acquired 73,486,938 shares of the company. The purchase gained Musk a 9.2% stake in the company as well as a seat on the board, which he promptly turned down (per CNN).

At the same time, Musk made an offer to buy Twitter outright and turn it into a private company, a move which would give him the power and authority to shape it as he sees fit. On Monday, April 25, 2022, Twitter's board unanimously agreed to a $44 billion deal for Musk to buy the company at $54.20 per share.

The deal isn't set in stone just yet. It still needs to be approved by shareholders and go through regulatory approvals, but all of that is expected to be completed sometime in 2022. Unless something unforeseen halts the proceedings, we might see some significant changes to Twitter in the coming months and years.