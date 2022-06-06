Elon Musk Threatens To Terminate Twitter Deal Over Secret Data

Elon Musk's bid to acquire Twitter has been a saga of never-ending twists and turns. While Musk's initial plan was to seal the Twitter deal for $44 billion, on May 13 — a little over two weeks after he announced the official bid — Musk announced that he was putting his Twitter acquisition plans "temporarily on hold." Musk said that he had serious reservations about Twitter's claim that only 5% of its daily active users were identified to be spam bots or fake accounts. Musk wanted Twitter to provide his team with additional data surrounding these fake and spam accounts.

Even though a follow-up tweet from Elon reiterated his commitment to the deal, it is not entirely clear if Twitter was able to address Elon's concerns in a satisfactory way. In the meantime, reports also talked about the likelihood of Elon raking up these issues to drive down the final price of the sale.

In the latest twist to this saga, Elon Musk's legal team, on June 6, wrote to Twitter and expressed concerns surrounding the deal. The letter explicitly blames Twitter for refusing to share information surrounding fake accounts with Elon Musk, which he has repeatedly asked for since May 9. The letter also warns Twitter about Musk's right to terminate the merger agreement if Twitter continues to "resist and thwart" his information rights.