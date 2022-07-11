Elon Musk's Twitter Bail Is Turning Into A Nasty Legal Battle

Despite Elon Musk withdrawing his interest in Twitter last week, the takeover saga seems to be far from over. The billionaire is now facing legal action after abandoning his $44 million bid to take over the social media site. Musk's withdrawal centered around the number of Twitter accounts that are run by bots — the firm claimed no more than 5%, but the world's richest man believed the figure to be much higher.

Musk's plans for the social media platform were vague and, like many of his propositions, should likely be taken with a pinch of salt. But many of his proposals seemed to center around his commitment to free speech. Many people on Reddit and Twitter responded to Musk's plans negatively, citing worries about the proliferation of false information, and describing the platform the billionaire could potentially create as a "cesspool." Musk responded to criticism of his potential takeover by saying, "I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means."

The Tesla founder has claimed as many as one-fifth of Twitter accounts could be fake and demanded the social media giant give his team "firehose" access to company data. Under the current terms, Musk could end up paying Twitter a $1 billion break fee. He could also see a reduction of up to around $5 billion from his total net worth.