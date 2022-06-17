The Reason Elon Musk Is Facing A $258 Billion Lawsuit

Elon Musk is currently being sued for more than he is worth after being accused of running a "pyramid scheme." A lawsuit claiming damages of $258 billion was filed against the world's richest man in Manhattan on June 16. Musk's current net worth, according to Forbes' "real-time billionaires" list, is $212.5 billion.

The billionaire's wealth is mostly tied up in Tesla stock and tends to fluctuate with the value of the company. Forbes says Musk owns around a quarter of Tesla and 9.1% of Twitter. Musk also has the $125 billion spacecraft and satellite manufacturing company SpaceX in his portfolio, among other interests. The website also notes that a significant amount of Musk's Tesla stock is being used as collateral for loans and a deduction has been made to account for that.

Musk's first significant contribution to the tech world was the co-founding of PayPal. After playing a significant part in the payment service's success, the South African entrepreneur cashed out and focused his efforts on Tesla, which is now the world's biggest electric vehicle manufacturer. Alongside PayPal, Tesla, and SpaceX, the litany of companies Musk has been involved with includes The Boring Company and Neuralink.

The billionaire has also developed a reputation for pushing outlandish solutions to far-out problems — including in 2015 when he suggested using nuclear weapons to make Mars habitable. Musk has also heavily embraced cryptocurrencies, which may have landed him in trouble.