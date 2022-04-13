The Elon Musk Twitter Drama Just Escalated With A Lawsuit

Elon Musk and his Twitter moves have kept newsrooms buzzing for the past few days, and the situation continues to deliver new twists at a brisk pace. The Tesla chief has now been sued by shareholders for violating securities laws because Musk did not disclose his stock purchase in time. The lawsuit, which has been filed before the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and currently awaits a class-action nod, claims that Musk's non-disclosure led many investors to incur loss who sold their shares between March 24 and April 1. To recall, Twitter's stock price jumped by 27% when it was announced that Musk has purchased a 9.2% stake in the social media company. In fact, ARK Invest would currently have a $700 million stake in Twitter at this point versus the current $62 million, if the company hadn't been offloading Twitter stock since the beginning of 2022.

Titled Rasella vs Elon Musk after plaintiff Marc Rasella, the lawsuit cites an SEC rule governing Schedule 13 declaration of stock purchase that says an investor has to declare their investment within ten days if they purchase more than a 5% share in a company. As per the lawsuit, Musk started buying Twitter stock in January and by March 14, his share in the company had already gone past the 5% percent margin. Musk only filed the Schedule 13 declaration before the SEC on April 4, when his stake in Twitter reached the 9.1% mark.