The Real Reason Elon Musk Wants To Put Dogecoin On The Moon

Figuratively speaking, many dogecoin investors would certainly like to see the price of the popular meme-based cryptocurrency skyrocket "to the moon." The term "to the moon" is often used by investors predicting (or at least hoping) that a stock's price will rise to atmospheric levels, and it was popularized in 2021 by Reddit users who attempted to send GameStop's stock price soaring via a massive short-squeeze. In April of that same year, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet that the company would be putting dogecoin on the moon, but he wasn't using the phrase figuratively. Rather, Musk was quite clear that he was speaking literally.

Many probably didn't take Musk's tweet seriously — especially since it was posted on April Fools' Day –- but when he announced SpaceX's Doge-1 launch mission the following month, he showed everyone that he wasn't joking around. Doge-1 is a collaborative lunar mission between SpaceX and aerospace company Geometric Energy Corporation, with the whole operation being funded entirely using dogecoin cryptocurrency. In a press release, GEC CEO Samuel Reid expressed that the deal "solidified" dogecoin as an actual "unit of account" for business conducted in the space sector. Of course, this also begs the question, what's in it for the self-appointed "technoking of Tesla?"