Elon Musk Reportedly Makes An About-Face And Offers To Buy Twitter At His Original Price

The ongoing Elon Musk/Twitter saga has just produced another surprising twist. Rumors have now emerged that Musk is happy to push on with the deal, despite everything that has happened over the past few months. Twitter is currently suing the world's richest man in an attempt to force the deal through, though that lawsuit may now be unnecessary. There was only a chance a judge would order Musk to complete the deal, and other outcomes could include the Tesla owner paying out billions in compensation, having to give Twitter the previously agreed $1 billion break free, or simply walking away scot free.

The drama originally started several months ago when Musk revealed he was Twitter's biggest shareholder. From there, the 51-year-old initiated discussions to buy the platform outright. Although some were skeptical at first, talks seemed to be going well until they hit a fairly major snag. Musk cast doubt on the number of bots that are currently active on the social media network. Twitter puts that number at 5%, but Musk demanded to know how it arrived at that figure and wanted his team to have access to what Twitter considered an unreasonable amount of data. Musk pulled out, and the legal battle commenced. Since then there have been a number of twists and turns, including an allegation that Musk killed the deal because he was concerned World War 3 was about to start.