Here We Go Again: Twitter Agrees To Musk Buyout

Yet another chapter in the Elon Musk and Twitter saga has just been published, and this time around, it's a big one. Just like in the Katy Perry smash hit "Hot N Cold," Elon Musk has been in and out when it comes to the Twitter deal, so much so that most of us can no longer keep up with the current status. This time, though, it seems like Musk has made up his mind, and what's even more exciting is that despite the disagreements, Twitter seems to be up for it. Here's what we know about the latest developments in this bizarre buyout deal.

The whole situation started in April 2022 when Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $44 billion, or at $54.20 per share. His goal was to take the company private and ultimately make some changes to it. Musk has been a vocal supporter of free speech on the platform, so there might be some changes if the deal eventually comes to pass. Back in March 2022, Musk held a Twitter poll that asked the question: "Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?"

The vast majority of users voted "No," with a total of over 2 million votes. Musk noted that "the consequence of the poll will be important," although, at the time, the deal was not really in place just yet. Of course, after Musk and Twitter initially came to an agreement, things went south, the deal was called off, and legal proceedings began.