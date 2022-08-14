Why You Need To Stop Using Ad Personalization On Your Android Phone

Alphabet Incorporated — or simply Google to most people — is hard to avoid. The company runs the most popular search engine on the web, it has developed one of the more popular browsers currently on the market, and it is also responsible for the operating system found on around half of the smartphones in the U.S. and over 70% of phones worldwide. The company also has a range of office programs, which are the equivalent of Microsoft's offerings except free, as well as some very cheap laptops, phones, a failed attempt at smartglasses, email accounts, data storage services, web hosting services, YouTube, Fitbit, Nest, Waze, analytics tools, and a host of other services that are too numerous to fit on this already long list. In short, it's really hard to avoid Google, and once you're using its services, even harder to remove the company from your life.

Most of the products it offers are free in the sense you're not being billed by Alphabet for their use. The exceptions are physical products like Chromebooks, smartwatches, and smart home devices, plus services like cloud storage once the complimentary 15 gigabytes have been used. Obviously, the company isn't selling enough Fitbits and Chromebooks to not only break even but also offer a long list of services for nothing and still be one of the most profitable companies on Earth. The way Google really makes its billions is through data. It gathers information and sells it in packages to other companies or uses it to improve its own advertising services, which account for a large portion of Alphabet's income. So how does the company get that data, what does it do with the information, and why is it time to turn off personalized ads on Android?