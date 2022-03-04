The Real Reason Google Just Paused Advertising In Russia

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to unfold, we've seen numerous big tech companies drawn into the discourse surrounding the conflict. Google is one of those big technology companies, and now following Russian demands to ban so-called "false" advertising about the conflict, Google has announced that it will suspend all advertising in Russia. It goes without saying that this is a big move for Google, as it makes much of its money through advertising across its various brands.

It's a rare move for Google, too, but we're seeing more of these global tech companies make these kinds of decisions between appeals from Ukraine and, in many cases, outright demands from Russia. Google is now saying that it will continue watching the situation unfold, but this decision to pull advertising from Russia is just the latest in a string of content decisions Google has made as it navigates the conflict.