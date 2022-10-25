Elon Musk Might Finally Close The Twitter Deal Before This Weekend

It's been over six months since Elon Musk first offered to buy Twitter, the social media platform he loves to dunk on and also apparently dreams of transforming into a free-speech utopia. Ever since the SEC disclosure of Musk acquiring a fat stake in Twitter became public knowledge, the billionaire has trolled the CEO of Twitter, trashed its bot problem, floated ideas like monetizing tweets, refused to close the deal, and took the company to court. The dramatic saga might finally come to an end this Friday, with Musk signing the acquisition papers and becoming the Lord of Twitter.

According to Bloomberg, Musk has told his banking partners that he intends to close the Twitter deal by this Friday. Led by Morgan Stanley, the group of banking institutions has pledged a handsome credit worth around $13 billion and has reportedly finished drafting the final agreement terms with the Tesla chief. Reuters also claims that Musk's lawyers have sent the necessary paperwork to equity partners that include crypto giant Binance, Oracle, and Sequoia Capital, among others.

To recall, Musk originally planned to buy Twitter at $54.20 per share, totaling $44 billion for the company, a price that he has since said is overtly generous and far above the platform's real worth. The acquisition proposal is concluding right on schedule with a Delaware court's October 28 deadline. Interestingly, Musk's friend, rap mogul Ye — formerly known as Kanye West — also bought the controversial social media platform Parler earlier this month.