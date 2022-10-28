Elon Musk May Own Twitter But He Still Has To Play By EU Rules

The mixed reactions to Musk's takeover may not come as a surprise. Since early on in the saga, the self-described "free speech absolutist" has openly discussed toning down Twitter's terms of standards. As for exactly where the line is, Musk has repeatedly stated he sees national laws as a good indicator of what speech should and should not be allowed. Back in April, Twitter's new owner tweeted "I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask the government to pass laws to that effect."

Most of the controversy isn't centered on opposition to the concept of free speech itself but seems to be based on a fear of "misinformation." Several users threatening to leave the platform worry a relaxation of the rules will lead to it becoming a hotbed of conspiracy theories, racism, and unchecked political extremism.

As the takeover was drawing to a close, Musk himself seemed to suggest there would be some reasonable restrictions on what could be said on Twitter. In an open letter to advertisers in which he explained why he's buying Twitter, Musk reaffirmed his beliefs that Twitter should be a space where a range of ideas could be discussed, but also said that the platform "cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!"