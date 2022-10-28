Elon Musk Says No Unbanned Twitter Accounts Until New Moderation Council Forms

A new Twitter "content moderation council" will be formed to judge objectionable tweets and accounts, new owner Elon Musk has confirmed today, amid speculation that high-profile but controversial users are being allowed back onto the service. Earlier today, erroneous reports spread that Kanye West, known as Ye, had been released from lockdown after tweeting antisemitic content on October 9, 2022.

However, despite those reports, Ye's account appears to still be frozen. The artist has been in what's unofficially known as "Twitter jail" since complaints about his tweets. In that state, users are unable to post new updates to their Twitter account, typically until they agree to delete the offensive content.

Meanwhile there's been widespread speculation about just who else on the Twitter ban list might be allowed back onto the service, after Musk purchased it for $44 billion this week. That has included arguably its most infamous user, former U.S. President Donald Trump, who was "permanently banned" from Twitter back in January 2021. Trump has long argued that he would prefer to stay on rival social networks, set up to court right-wing users who have often complained about Twitter's moderation strategy.