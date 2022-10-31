Elon Musk Floats Vine Comeback, Asks MrBeast How To Beat TikTok

The wheel of reinvention is spinning at a brisk pace inside Twitter's offices under the platform's new master, Elon Musk. Barely a few days into signing the final acquisition papers and entering the Twitter headquarters with a literal "sink in" his hands, Musk has turned his attention toward video as a plum opportunity to milk money.

Over the weekend, Musk hinted that he was exploring longer video uploads on Twitter, a ploy to boost engagement on the platform. However, Musk's most ambitious act of Twitter revival would be resurrecting Vine, the viral short-video-sharing platform that died an unceremonious death a few years ago.

If you did that and actually competed with tik tok thatâ€™d be hilarious — MrBeast (@MrBeast) October 31, 2022

The new Lord of Twitter recently asked his Twitter followers if he should bring back Vine, which was acquired by Twitter in 2012 and condemned to a shutdown hell in 2017. A significant share of responders responded positively to the idea of bringing back Vine.

Vine allowed users to share short six-second videos and was fairly popular among the age demographic that is currently hooked to TikTok and Instagram Reels. More importantly, Vine gave birth to some of the most well-known internet influencers that continue to flourish to this day, such as Logan Paul, Zach King, Lele Pons, King Bach, Rudy Mancuso, and Nash Grier, among others. Musk apparently wants to capture some magic from the days gone to inject some energy into Twitter.