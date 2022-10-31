Elon Musk Floats Vine Comeback, Asks MrBeast How To Beat TikTok
The wheel of reinvention is spinning at a brisk pace inside Twitter's offices under the platform's new master, Elon Musk. Barely a few days into signing the final acquisition papers and entering the Twitter headquarters with a literal "sink in" his hands, Musk has turned his attention toward video as a plum opportunity to milk money.
Over the weekend, Musk hinted that he was exploring longer video uploads on Twitter, a ploy to boost engagement on the platform. However, Musk's most ambitious act of Twitter revival would be resurrecting Vine, the viral short-video-sharing platform that died an unceremonious death a few years ago.
The new Lord of Twitter recently asked his Twitter followers if he should bring back Vine, which was acquired by Twitter in 2012 and condemned to a shutdown hell in 2017. A significant share of responders responded positively to the idea of bringing back Vine.
Vine allowed users to share short six-second videos and was fairly popular among the age demographic that is currently hooked to TikTok and Instagram Reels. More importantly, Vine gave birth to some of the most well-known internet influencers that continue to flourish to this day, such as Logan Paul, Zach King, Lele Pons, King Bach, Rudy Mancuso, and Nash Grier, among others. Musk apparently wants to capture some magic from the days gone to inject some energy into Twitter.
Roping YouTube's best to spark life into Twitter
While the idea of bringing back Vine from the cold, dark depths of a close archive sounds appealing — especially to the nostalgic lot clamoring for the "good old days" of viral social media — Musk is going right after the crown. MrBeast – one of the biggest YouTubers on the planet who is currently seeking a staggering $1.5 billion brand valuation – commented below Musk's poll that it would be hilarious if he brings back Vine and pits it against TikTok.
Musk, in turn, responded with a question asking MrBeast about tips to beat TikTok. The social media star, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, remarked that almost every major platform has copied TikTok. However, the YouTube phenomenon advised Musk that "whatever u do make it hard to copy or it's a waste of time imo."
No one is original anymore, whatever you do will be on every other platform the next month unless it has a deep moat.
The suggestion makes sense, as every brand from YouTube to Instagram has copied TikTok's formula of short videos served on an algorithmically-curated addictive feed of content. The challenge would be to create something that can't be copied, according to MrBeast.
Musk's plan to resuscitate Vine makes sense, given the social media shift towards shorter videos. In June, YouTube revealed that 1.5 billion users were watching Shorts daily (via TechCrunch), amassing 30 billion views each day, as of 2022's first quarter. Bringing back Vine just might spark the creators' influence, and with it, ad money might flow into Twitter's historically modest coffers under Musk's leadership.