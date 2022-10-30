5 Ways Elon Musk Could Improve Twitter

Twitter is bracing for significant changes – both as a business and as a social media platform — under Elon Musk's control. Musk cleared out the top executive seats soon after taking command, and according to The New York Times, he also already ordered layoffs at the company. For the social media product itself, Musk has started giving hints about impending changes and new features.

In his original pitch deck to investors back in May, Musk sold the idea of boosting Twitter's revenue 5x by the time 2028's fiscal year arrives. Musk also divulged that he planned to cut dependence on ads for revenue by half, while also aiming to boost the average revenue generated per user by 25% within the next six years.

Musk further talked about a mysterious product called X that would contribute towards the goal of achieving over 100 million paid subscribers. Musk previously discussed plans about creating an everything app called X in the past (via Twitter), but it's unclear if X is the natural evolution of Twitter or an altogether different product with Twitter's social media DNA. Regardless, there are a whole lot of tweaks that Musk has been hinting about for a while.