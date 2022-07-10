Why You Need To Disable The Algorithmic Feed On Twitter

User choice is a big reason why switching to the chronological Latest feed could be better for you. Twitter's algorithm bases the tweets it presents to any given user on a number of factors, making it reasonably likely that you'll be presented with content you actually want to see. However, while organic reach for content is based on certain ranking signals like recency, impressions, likes, and retweets (via Search Engine Land), there is still a chance you could miss tweets from accounts you follow just because the algorithm doesn't surface them to the top of your feed.

Another reason why the algorithmically inclined home feed may not be in your favor is when breaking news occurs. In these situations, reading the latest tweets about the matter may be more important to you than seeing Twitter's best content recommendations. Having your account set to the chronological Latest feed allows you to get the newest information about a breaking news situation as it becomes available.

Twitter users' feeds have experienced many changes since algorithm-based sorting was introduced in 2016. In March 2022, the platform unveiled a feature that allowed users on iOS devices to switch between Home and Latest feeds. However, Twitter fans were annoyed that the default feed was changed so that users saw algorithm-based tweet selections first. The backlash from that change resulted in the company switching back to the previous default feed with the promise that it would "explore other options."