Would You Watch A 10 Minute TikTok?

We all associate TikTok with short videos that can be burned through in no time at all, but it seems that the platform is trying to head in a different direction. The latest TikTok update allows creators to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes long. That's a massive increase for a platform that, according to some statistics, hits its best numbers with videos that are 47 seconds long on average. Is TikTok trying to compete with YouTube? And if that's the case, the question is — can it compete with YouTube?

TikTok has absolutely blown up in popularity over the last few years, surpassing 2 billion total downloads in October 2020. This shows how much its userbase, which consists of largely younger people between the age of 13 and 24, values short-form content. It takes a lot more to sit through a 10-minute video, and consequentially, it's a lot harder to make a 10-minute video that captures a person's attention for that long. This is especially true for a userbase as young as TikTok's, when there are new, shiny things around every corner that can easily pull the viewer away from what they are currently watching.

Despite the seemingly risky idea of increasing the video length, TikTok seems positive that this is the right step for it to take. A company spokesperson told The Verge, "Last year, we introduced longer videos, giving our community more time to create and be entertained on TikTok. Today, we're excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world."