How To Apply For Twitter Verification

If you feel like you should have the coveted blue badge on Twitter that tells the world you're a Verified User, you can now apply for it, eliminating the need to wait and hope the platform bestows it upon you umprompted. Applying for the blue checkmark is extremely easy, although many people who submit the request are never given the bump to "verified." In order for your Twitter account to become officially verified, you'll need to meet some criteria, and ultimately, the decision will fall down to the Twitter team to determine whether you're getting the blue badge or not.

Up until not too long ago, you could only get verified at Twitter's discretion. During those times, influence and active use of the platform were the only things you could do to get verified, assuming the company actually recognized your accomplishments. As a reward, your profile was often seen as much more legit and official, giving your tweets extra credibility. These days, when verification can be obtained by a broader group of people, it may not have the same meaning — but it's still very useful if your profile is seen by many.

Being verified doesn't have any tangible perks (other than access to Twitter Analytics), but the benefits come from the way users react to people with the blue checkmark. You may have an easier time building a following, obtaining trust, and developing your brand if your Twitter account is verified. In our guide, we'll show you step-by-step how to apply for Twitter verification and whether you qualify for it.