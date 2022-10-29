Here's Why Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover Is Big News For Crypto Investors

Elon Musk's flirtations with cryptocurrency are well known. And now that he is Lord of Twitter, he just might integrate some elements of it at the heart of the platform — thanks to financing worth half a billion dollars from the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange. But even before shelling out $44 billon for Twitter, Musk was dreaming about creating his very own social media platform that would be built upon blockchain tech and facilitate cryptocurrency transactions.

The revelations came as part of message exchanges that were uncovered in the messy back-and-forth legal battle between Musk and Twitter. "I think a new social media company is needed that is based on a blockchain and includes payments," Musk wrote in one of his messages to his brother, Kimbal Musk.

Plus, there were a bunch other investors and silicon valley figures in his conversations known for their firm belief in crypto, blockchain, Web3, and other adjacent fields. Twitter's dance with the world of crypto is official now. Binance chief Changpeng Zhao has confirmed that his company has poured $500 million as a financial backer to help Elon Musk pay for his Twitter purchase.

"We aim to play a role in bringing social media and Web3 together in order to broaden the use and adoption of crypto and blockchain technology," a Binance spokesperson was quoted as saying in a Bloomberg report. Interestingly, the spokesperson expressed possibility that the company might further boost its investment portfolio in Twitter.