Elon Musk Says Twitter Could Have Multiple Modes For Different Experiences

Elon Musk's recent takeover of Twitter has split opinions, with some users excited at the prospect of a so-called free speech social media platform, and others worried that Twitter will become a hub of extremism and misinformation. The takeover and Musk's idealism have led to a kind of balancing act: Musk has to weigh up exactly how far he can take the free speech concept without alienating users and advertisers.

Just before the takeover was finalized, the world's richest man released an open letter aiming to reassure those advertising on the platform; it contained an acknowledgment that the platform couldn't become an anything-goes "hellscape," and a suggestion of how free speech could be offered without alienating people who wanted to just go about their day without being caught in the crossfire of a culture war.

Musk talked about a system similar to the one used to rate movies and video games. People who want to avoid violent or offensive content can opt for a tame PG movie. At the other end of the scale, you have the Restricted section, and there are ratings between the two. If a similar system is implemented on Twitter, theoretically users who just want to use the platform to look at cat pictures and tweet about "Game of Thrones" can do just that in safety, and people who want to go all in can verbally abuse each other in a kind of containment zone. Musk has reiterated this plan several times, so it's likely we'll see it implemented in some form. But other ideas are available, including one very unique one from a less famous Twitter user.