Elon Musk Kills Off Twitter Blue's Ad-Free Articles Perk

After many months, Elon Musk now owns Twitter, and he's the sole CEO. This development started a flurry of changes, all of which are seemingly taking place all at once. As Twitter seems steeped in chaos, Elon Musk moves with yet another controversial decision — and this time, Twitter Blue is the target.

Twitter Blue is the subscription-based service offered by the platform. It's not available globally, but the plan used to be that it would continue expanding; it's hard to say what will happen to it now under new leadership. One thing is crystal clear, though — Musk has big plans for Twitter Blue. For one, the new Twitter CEO has put his newly obtained team to work on changing the verification system on Twitter, and it might soon become available only to those who agree to pay a monthly fee for Twitter Blue.

As part of Twitter Blue, users were given access to some (admittedly fairly minor) perks. Twitter Blue users were the first to get access to tweet editing features; they also have a special tab with the most popular links on the platform and a special display picture style. Twitter Blue also used to give you the chance to read ad-free articles from over 300 publishers, but that's gone now.