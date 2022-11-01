Elon Musk Details Plan For Revamped Twitter Blue: $8/month, Fewer Ads, And Longer Uploads

Elon Musk finally has a solid plan for selling the Twitter Blue subscription package, and there's a lot to unpack in his latest tweetstorm. Instead of the original idea of charging $20 per month for the service that would also let verified accounts keep that blue badge, Musk says Twitter Blue will cost $8 per month.

That's a 60% hike compared to the original $5 asking price. Musk adds, "Twitter's current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is bulls**t." It appears that the fate of a verified checkmark for accounts on Twitter is now inherently bonded to Twitter Blue. Musk recently classified the subscription model as a critical revenue channel, adding that Twitter can't solely rely on advertisers.

Twitter is yet to update the official Twitter Blue support page with more details, so we'll have to see if any more caveats have been added to the account verification side of things. For now, it seems that people will be able to get a blue check verification mark if they can cough up the $8 per month premium in Twitter Blue fee. Musk also adds that pricing will be adjusted regionally based on the purchasing power parity metric, which is also a sign that the product will be expanding to more countries. So far, Twitter Blue has been limited to the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand