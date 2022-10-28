Twitter Files Paperwork To Remove Its Stock From NYSE And Go Private

Elon is now the owner of Twitter, and in his own words, "the bird is freed." As soon as Musk revealed his $44 billion takeover plan, the Tesla and SpaceX chief made it clear that he will take Twitter private to initiate hard reforms and make decisions that wouldn't have been possible as long as Twitter was a publicly traded company with investor pressure always looming over its head.

Now that the deal is closed, Twitter has filed to de-list its stock from the New York Stock Exchange, nine years after the company first made its public debut with an initial offering that opened at $26 per share. Twitter submitted the document known as Form 25 before the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (US SEC) to get the shares removed from public exchange boards.

"The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange," says the SEC filing. Twitter's stock, which trades under the name TWTR, will officially be removed from the New York Stock Exchange registry on the opening day of November 8, 2022.