Elon Musk's Twitter May Fast Track Paywall For Videos

As the world was debating about Musk's plan to charge $8 per month for a Twitter Blue subscription that is also tied to the verified account status, the billionaire dropped a few words about "rewarding creators" using that money. "Absolutely essential. Creators need to make a living!" Musk responded to a tweet talking about creator payments. But the biggest questions are how exactly to reward creators, what to reward them for, and where they are monetizing their work.

Twitter already has a tipping feature in place, and then there is the Super Follow feature that lets Twitter creators post content that is paywalled behind a monthly subscription fee. Well, it appears that Musk has an entirely different plan for monetizing content — or, to put it more clearly, paid videos.

According to internal communication material seen by The Washington Post, Musk has tasked a team with urgently shipping a feature that will let users post videos that can only be unlocked after paying a fee. A creator can post up to four media files per tweet and can charge a fee to view only some of them or the entire bundle. The paywalled video plans have reportedly been given a window of one to two weeks for rolling out to users. On a related note, Musk is also overhauling the paywall and ad-free article reading model for publishers that participate in the Twitter Blue program. Ad-free stories are gone, and not every newsroom is willing to pay for reporters' blue checkmarks.